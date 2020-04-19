Josephine T. Kopchak, of Warwick Twp., passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her residence. She was 88 years old. She was the loving wife of the late John W. Kopchak, who passed away in March of 2019. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Theresa Novatne. Josephine was a parishioner of St. Cyril of Jerusalem Catholic Church in Jamison, PA. Josephine was employed as an administrative professional for Fisher & Porter, a company that globally manufactures Roto Meters and other machined products, in Warminster, PA. In her free time, Josephine enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, tending to her flower garden, and having her weekly card games with her neighbors. Josephine will be dearly missed by her three children, John J. Kopchak (Heidi Threnn), James S. Kopchak (Denise White), and Judy A. Dolan. and her brothers Steve Novatne and Bill Novatne. Josephine's services will be held privately at the convenience of the family at Washington Crossing National Cemetery In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Josephine's name may be made to St Cyril of Jerusalem, Catholic Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd, Jamison, Pa 18929. To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below. Shelly Funeral Home, Warrington www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2020.