Joshua Hardin Folger, 39, passed away as a result of a tragic traffic accident. Josh leaves his loving wife, Janet Folger (nee Frank). He was the son of Joe Folger and his late wife Linda. He is survived by his father Joe and wife Dr. Marilyn McDonald, his brother Jamie and his wife Renee and their son Chace, and his brother Jake and his wife Nikki, as well as Janet's parents Michael and Karen Frank. Josh graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy and had a career as a driver. His hard work ethic, desire to help, and to complete a task as well as he could were his strengths. He had a wonderful sense of humor and joy of life. Josh, along with Janet and his family, enjoyed many magical visits to Disney over the past 25 years creating special memories together. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Visitation Thursday 6:00 to 8:30 PM and Friday 1:00 to 2:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103. Published in Morning Call on July 24, 2019