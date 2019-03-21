You were a man of compassionate silence, and your silent compassion spoke volumes. Now, the silence is deafening. You left us on a cold, snowy day. The earth was quiet, blanketed in soft white. We were sorrowful, but a soothing spirit was in the air. You were at peace. You were reunited with your sister, Jessica, whose call was strong. You are missed and celebrated, and we take comfort in knowing that you are reunited. "It lay thickly drifted on the crooked crosses and headstones, on the spears of the little gate, on barren thorns. His soul swooned slowly as he heard the snow falling faintly through the universe and faintly falling, like the descent of their last end, upon all the living and the dead" (James Joyce's The Dead). Rest in peace sweet Josh. Until we meet again.Love, Mom, Dad, Katelyn, Keaton and your loving family. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary