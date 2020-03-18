|
|
In Loving Memory of Joshua Tyler Mariano 12/05/1979-03/21/2018
You left us on a cold, snowy day in March. The earth was quiet, blanketed in soft white. The peaceful snowfall gave no warning of the coming heartbreak. Our hearts are crushed and sorrowful, but we take comfort in knowing you are reunited with your beloved sister, Jess. "They lived and laughed and loved and left." –James Joyce. And the world will never be the same. Rest in peace sweet Josh, until we meet again and our family is whole once more.
Love, Mom, Dad and your loving family.
Published in Morning Call from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020