Our beloved mother, Joyce Ann Flemming Collins, age 87, peacefully passed away on July 2, 2020 at Family Loving Kare Nursing Facility in Sahuarita, Arizona. Born in Allentown, Pennsylvania on September 17, 1932, Joyce was the daughter of the late Charlotte E. Burchill and her late husband Robert T. Flemming.



Joyce graduated from Allentown Nursing school and worked as a nurse at Allentown Hospital. Joyce married the late John T. Collins Jr. on September 4, 1954, and moved to Hazleton, PA where they had their first child. Soon after, the family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho where they adopted a second child. Joyce was an accomplished cook and loved to host dinner parties. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed skiing, camping, golfing, swimming, and walking on the beach. Joyce loved cake decorating and would bake and decorate cakes for parties at work. She always made the holidays special with her baking skills and the kitchen table would be full of baked goodies from the oven. When the family moved to Maryland, she became an avid gardener, tending to a small garden in the back yard where she grew tomato's, cucumbers, carrots, and lettuce. Joyce also loved to plant flowers every spring, summer and fall in the flower beds outside, around the house making it one of the most beautiful homes in the neighborhood. Joyce also supported the community in many ways such as the local "Meals on Wheels" program and cooking meatloaf's for the St. Martin's Catholic Church "So Other's May Eat" ("SOME") program.



She is lovingly survived by her son, John Collins, daughter, Lucille Brown, her two grandchildren, Michael and Christopher Collins, brother's Bob and Jim Flemming and their wives Susan and Linda respectively, sister's-in-law, Chrysa Collins and Virginia Collins, Chuck and Robin Volkert, Ronda and Jr. Rosado, Todd Flemming, Bob, Mary, and Robert Mack, Ann Collins Majewicz, Kathy Collins, Joe and Elsa Collins, John and Karen Collins, Jackie and Lisa Hankee, Jane Wetzel, Carol Gawlick, and many other members from both the Collins and Flemming families. A gravesite memorial is set for September 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Grandview Cemetery in Allentown, PA. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks must be worn and 6 feet social distancing rules will apply unless otherwise noted according to the Pennsylvania Governor at the time of the memorial.



