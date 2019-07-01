Joyce Arlene Kraft, 94, died early on June 28, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital.



A mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Joyce was the widow of Melvin Edwin Kraft, who died in 2015. The life-long Allentown resident was born on Dec. 19,1924, a daughter of the late Roy and Anna (Jacoby) Snyder.



She was a 1941 graduate of Allentown High School. She was last employed at General Electric. Previously she worked in Hess's department store.



Joyce is survived by one sister, Joanne Light of Upper Macungie, and three children: Beverly Jane Stewart, wife of David Bengston of Woodstock, Ill.; KayEllen, wife of David Smith of Whitehall, and Randall Melvin, husband of Irene Kraft of Upper Milford. Joyce had seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Emmaus and formally a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Allentown, where she taught Sunday School.



Calling hours will be at 9-10 a.m. Wednesday July 3, in Whitehall Bible Fellowship Church 3300 Seventh St., Whitehall, followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery, Allentown. Funeral arrangements by Sell-Herron Funeral Home, Allentown, www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Morning Call on July 1, 2019