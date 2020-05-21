Joyce A. Ladick, 78 years, of Catasauqua, died as a result of an automobile accident Monday, May 18th, 2020. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Gladys (Heimbach) Breisch. She was the wife of the late Michael J. Ladick, Jr.
Joyce was a lifetime member of Salem U.C.C. in Catasauqua. She worked for many years as a seamstress for the former TAMA Manufacturing company. Joyce was a loving and caring parent, not only to her own children, but to children she would often babysit. Joyce loved dogs and leaves behind her dog, Sugar.
Surviving are her daughters, Susan Borman and husband Bruce, Sally Niedermeyer and husband Jack, and Frances Brown and husband Richard; sister, Jeanie Snyder; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Bryan M. Ladick.
Due to gathering restrictions, services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2020.