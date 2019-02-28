Joyce A. (Healy) Sancho died after a long battle with COPD and Afib, on Saturday, February 23 at home in Macungie where she resided for the past 5 years. She previously lived on Cape Cod, Massachusetts and South Windsor, Connecticut. Born July 30, 1934, she was the wife of Al Sancho with whom she resided. This year would have marked 65 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her parents Vincent and Gladys (Rutter) Healy, and a younger brother Richard (Ricky) Healy.Surviving are her husband Al, her daughter Gail Carlson and husband Alan of Macungie, son Scott Sancho and his wife Diane of South Carolina, and daughter Linda Keenan and her husband Ronald of Nevada. Joyce also has a sister Jerilyn Puglisi and her husband Robert of Florida, along with 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Joyce worked several years for Burns International Security Services as the office manager. Joyce was passionate about landscaping, and hosting friends in their Cape Cod home. Following Joyce's wishes, a memorial service will be planned on Cape Cod which held many happy times for he Published in Morning Call on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary