Joyce D. Christman, 90, of Coopersburg, passed away on September 30, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Rose Knickerbocker. Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, James H. Christman.
After graduating from William Allen High School, Joyce went on to work as a computer key-punch operator at Mack Trucks for many years before taking some time off to spend with her family as a homemaker. After, she went back to work as a nursing assistant at LifeQuest in Quakertown before retiring.
In her free time, she was known to love traveling and making quilts for her family and friends for every occasion. In her later years, she enjoyed visiting the casino. Joyce was also a lifelong member of St. Paul's Church and the Democratic Society.
She is lovingly remembered by her children: Stacy Christman, wife of Brady Raudenbush, James H. Christman II, and Susan J. Christman, wife of John Gladden. Her grandchildren: Christopher Rzonca, Samson Fisher, Jennifer Rzonca-Welshman, James Christman, and Sarah Christman.
In addition to her husband and mother, she was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Isabelle Susan Rzonca.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1130AM. Calling hours will be held from 10AM until the service, all at Norcross-Weber Funeral Home 101B North Main Street Coopersburg, PA 18036. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's memory to the Last Chance Ranch 9 Beck Road Quakertown, PA 18951 or to an animal rescue of your choice.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 3, 2019