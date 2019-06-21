Joyce D. (Roth) Kuntz, 77, of Slatington, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of Warren S. Kuntz to whom she was married 56 years last Saturday. Born in Washington Township, Lehigh County, August 23, 1941, Joyce was the daughter of the late Claude W. and Florence R. (Zellner) Roth. She owned and operated Joyce's Beauty Salon in her home for 40 years before retiring in 2010. Prior to that, she was employed as a key punch operator at the former Keystone Lamp Factory in Slatington. Joyce was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs and a member of the former Washington Grange # 1763.



Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Warren; daughter, Sherri L. Nelson and her husband, Matthew of Kings Mountain, NC; son, Douglass B. Kuntz and his wife, Angela of Slatington; grandchildren, Dylan B. Kuntz, Cameron B. Kuntz, Rosalynn Nelson, Allison J. Nelson.



Service: Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville, with the Rev. Kris P. Snyder-Samuelson officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 12:30 – 2:00 pm. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union U.C.C. Memorial Fund and/or The c/o funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.