Joyce G. (Smith) Fritz, 85, of Topton, PA. passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Inpatient Hospice Unit, Allentown, PA. on December 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late George W. Fritz, who passed away in 2018. She was born in Longswamp Township, a daughter of the late Earl F. and Evelyn M. (Trexler) Smith. She is survived by her son, Richard K. (Kathleen) Kunkel, Jr. of Lenhartsville, PA., with whom she last resided. Joyce's funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway New Tripoli, PA 18066, with a calling hour to begin at 9:30 AM. Interment immediately following service in the New Bethel Union Cemetery, Kempton, PA. Visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and online condolences for the family.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 9, 2019