Joyce (Malloy) Hammer, 89, of Hanover Township, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 while under the care of Lehigh Valley Hospice at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She was the loving wife of the late Richard L. "Dick" Hammer, Sr. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Sarah (McCandless) Malloy. Joyce worked for the Bethlehem Steel and later for her husband's business R.L. Hammer Electric. She was a member of Bethany UCC, Bethlehem where she served as a Consistory member, Lay Reader, quilter, peanut worker and Chancel Choir member.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Diane Diefenderfer and her husband Gary of Bethlehem Township; sons Richard Hammer, Jr., and his wife Marcelle of Lewisville, NC, David Hammer and his wife Darleen of Clarkesville, VA, James Hammer of Winston Salem, NC; sister Doris Ebert of Charlotte, NC; brother Charles Malloy of Bethlehem; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her siblings Robert, Richard and Lucille.
SERVICES: Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Joyce's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.longfuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethany UCC, 600 W. Market Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Diane Diefenderfer and her husband Gary of Bethlehem Township; sons Richard Hammer, Jr., and his wife Marcelle of Lewisville, NC, David Hammer and his wife Darleen of Clarkesville, VA, James Hammer of Winston Salem, NC; sister Doris Ebert of Charlotte, NC; brother Charles Malloy of Bethlehem; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her siblings Robert, Richard and Lucille.
SERVICES: Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Joyce's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.longfuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethany UCC, 600 W. Market Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2020.