ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Joyce Henrietta Madison


1928 - 2019
Joyce Henrietta Madison Obituary
Joyce H. Madison, 91 formerly of Easton, PA died Nov. 27, 2019 and is gloriously reunited with her husband John E. who died in 2012. She was a graduate of Wilson HS and attended First Baptist and Bethel Memorial Baptist Church both in Easton. Her favorite pastime was oil painting but she also enjoyed time with friends (many who have been graced with her pastoral paintings), dancing, card clubs, travel and time at their Lake Wallenpaupack cabin. She is lovingly remembered by sons: John of Ocala, FL, Scott of Cambridge, MD; grandchildren: Jennifer Stewart & Michael Madison. Her sister Audry Kirchhofer died earlier. Memorial Services are 2 PM Friday in the Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton. Contributions may be made to the at . Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 22, 2019
