Joyce Heydt, 74, of Hanover Township, Northampton County died Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Edith (Petersen) & Poul Busck. She graduated from Allen High School and attended Penn State University. She was married to Harold E. Heydt for 44 years, until his death in 2008. Together they operated film presentations at Allentown's 19th Street Theatre (until 1989), owned and operated the Bethlehem's Nile Theatre (1964 until 1975), and Bethlehem's Boyd Theatre (1970 until 2011).
SURVIVORS: She is survived by a daughter, Alison Heydt of St. Petersburg, FL and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Marie Ventrice and Carol Wickkiser.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Joyce's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Joyce may be made to Bethany U.C.C. 600 W. Market Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 or to a .
