Joyce Houghton Losee, daughter of Kenneth G. and Phyllis B. Houghton of Elmira, NY, passed away on June 23, 2020 at the age of 90 at Moravian Hall Square in Nazareth, PA. Joyce participated with enthusiasm in a variety of life experiences. She was employed by the Cornell University Animal Breeding Laboratory after graduation from Elmira College. She performed chemical analysis at Warner-Lambert in Morris Plains, NJ. After moving to Easton, she served as Director of Development at the Third Street Alliance. Always committed to education and political literacy, Joyce served as Director of the Easton Area School District, and for two decades was President of the local branch of the League of Women Voters. Joyce is survived by her husband John, son, Peter, of Morristown, NJ, daughter, Ann, of Tijeras, NM, and four grandchildren. Contributions in her memory would be appreciated by the Third Street Alliance, of Easton or Moravian Hall Square, of Nazareth. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth.