Joyce I. Weidner
Joyce I. Weidner, 94, of Allentown, passed away June 23, 2020 In Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Forrest S. Weidner. Joyce was born to the late Eldon L. Sterner, Sr. and Erma S. (Harris) Sterner.

Survivors: Daughter, Ilene C. Anderson; brother, Leonard D. Sterner; sister, Gladys F. Schaffer; multiple nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place , Memphis, TN 38105 .

Trexler Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 25, 2020.
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
