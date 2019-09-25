|
Joyce J. Klotz, 87, of Fountain Hill, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital. She was the wife of the late Albert M. Klotz, who died in 1976. Born in Emmaus, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Elda (Wink) Hein. Joyce was employed as a custodian by the BASD and later worked at Bon-Ton for many years. A member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Bethlehem, Joyce loved sewing, bingo and casinos.
Surviving are a daughter, Lorlene Geiger, and her husband Richard of Kutztown; brothers, Lester of Palm, Lou of Pennsburg and Sterling of Allentown; sisters, Lois Bauman of Emmaus and Nancy Snyder of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Megan Schaffer, Brinley Geiger, Lauren Colatosti, Bryan Grammes and Bonnie Froehlich; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Caden, Arya and Xander. She was predeceased by a step-daughter, Carol Grammes; brothers, Stanley and Robert; sisters, Esther and Gladys.
Services will be held on Friday, September 27, at 11 a.m. in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, followed by burial in Fountain Hill Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing, c/o Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 25, 2019