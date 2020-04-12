|
|
Joyce J. Yurvati, formerly of Allentown, passed away on April 6th. She had recently observed her 84th birthday. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Walter E. and Emma J. (Frantz) Kolowitz. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond W. in 1981. Joyce had been employed by William Allen High School for over 30 years, working in the cafeteria. After retirement, she enjoyed travelling with her friends. She also enjoyed dancing, and singing with the Zion Choral. She is survived by her daughter Brenda, wife of Douglas Hansell, and son Raymond and wife Emily Yurvati. Grandchildren Eric and wife Anya Yurvati, Sarah, and husband Daniel Young, and Ryan Yurvati, great-grandson Logan Yurvati. Services: A viewing will be held on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at Weber Funeral Home, 502 Ridge Ave., Allentown from 10AM until 11AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the . www.weberfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2020