Joyce K. Rosenberger, 85, of Quakertown, passed away on March 18, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Robert H. Rosenberger. Born in Quakertown, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Clara (Kehs) Mumbauer. Joyce was a homemaker, loving mother, nana, & volunteer for Care & Share shop for many years. She was a member of the comforter knotting group at West Swamp. Joyce loved sewing, baking, traveling, and going to yard sales. Surviving is her children: Yvonne Kuehl, husband Dennis of TX, Lucille Stevenson, husband Jim of FL, Mary Diehl, husband Rick of Quakertown, Leanna Stromer, husband Jarl of FL, and Joel, wife Lisa of Quakertown, grandchildren: Corey, Elijah, Jordan, Rebecca, Emily, Joshua, Amber, and Justin, and great-grandchildren: Mason and Madison. She is predeceased by siblings: Lester, Foster, Ruth, Walter and Grace. Viewing will be held Saturday, March 21, from 1-3 PM at West Swamp Mennonite Church, 2501 Allentown Road Quakertown, PA 18951. Due to the recent COVID-19 quarantine recommendations, service and interment will be held privately. Memorial contributions can be made to West Swamp Mennonite Church or Mennonite Central Committee.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 19, 2020