Joyce L. Heilman, 88, of Macungie, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of the late Nathan E. Heilman. Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Oscar C. and Bessie M. (Saltzman) Kromer. Joyce was a graduate of Lehighton H.S. She was a bookkeeper for Dan Schantz Farm & Greenhouses for 46 years before retiring in 1994. Mrs. Heilman was a member of Faith Church, Allentown, where she was involved with the "Seniors in Action" group. Joyce was the coordinator/manager of Antique Shows at Ag Hall for 40 years before retiring in 2012.
Survivors: Daughter: Susan L. Wollenhaupt and husband Greg of Macungie; Son: Denny Heilman and wife Christine J. of Center Valley; Grandchildren: Jennifer and husband Brian, Christopher and wife Shelly, Erin, Alisha, David and wife Jenimida, Amy and husband Daniel, Laura (deceased), Jennifer and husband Jim, Matthew and wife Sonja; Great-grandchildren: 14; Sister: Martha E. Seltzer and her husband Edward of Allentown. Joyce was predeceased by a daughter Donna L. Frank.
Services: A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at the church. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Cru (Campus Crusade for Christ), the website for Cru donations is give.cru.org/0478139
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.