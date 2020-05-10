Joyce L. Heilman
Joyce L. Heilman, 88, of Macungie, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of the late Nathan E. Heilman. Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Oscar C. and Bessie M. (Saltzman) Kromer. Joyce was a graduate of Lehighton H.S. She was a bookkeeper for Dan Schantz Farm & Greenhouses for 46 years before retiring in 1994. Mrs. Heilman was a member of Faith Church, Allentown, where she was involved with the "Seniors in Action" group. Joyce was the coordinator/manager of Antique Shows at Ag Hall for 40 years before retiring in 2012.

Survivors: Daughter: Susan L. Wollenhaupt and husband Greg of Macungie; Son: Denny Heilman and wife Christine J. of Center Valley; Grandchildren: Jennifer and husband Brian, Christopher and wife Shelly, Erin, Alisha, David and wife Jenimida, Amy and husband Daniel, Laura (deceased), Jennifer and husband Jim, Matthew and wife Sonja; Great-grandchildren: 14; Sister: Martha E. Seltzer and her husband Edward of Allentown. Joyce was predeceased by a daughter Donna L. Frank.

Services: A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at the church. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Cru (Campus Crusade for Christ), the website for Cru donations is give.cru.org/0478139

Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Faith Church
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
