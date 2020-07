The Memorial Service for Joyce L. Heilman, age 88, of Macungie, who passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 will be held on Saturday August 1, 2020. Services will be at Faith Church, 6528 Hamilton Blvd., Allentown, PA 18106. A visitation hour will be held from 10 – 11 am with the service at 11 am.



