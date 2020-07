The Memorial Service for Joyce L. Heilman, age 88, of Macungie, who passed away 5/5/20 will be held on Sat. August 1, 2020. Due to new Covid restrictions, services will now be at Milford Park Bible Camp, 6451 Chestnut St., Zionsville, PA 18092. A visitation hour will be held from 10-11 am with the service at 11am. The service was originally scheduled to be held at Faith Church in Allentown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store