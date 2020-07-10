1/
Joyce L. Tomanik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce L. "Nana" Tomanik, 92, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Mosser Nursing Home, Trexlertown. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. Tomanik, Sr., who died in 1995.

Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Spurgeon L. and Agnes L. (Wavrek) Weidner. Joyce was a graduate of Allentown High School. She last worked at Dick Blick Art Store in Emmaus. Joyce was an artist and an avid reader. She loved people and especially her grandsons.

Survivors: Daughter, Patti J. Stoltzfus and her husband Ronald of Fogelsville; son, Joseph F. Tomanik, Jr. and his wife Sandi of Allentown; 5 grandsons, Nikolaus Stoltzfus and his wife Meme, Christian Stoltzfus and his wife Carrie, Matthew Stoltzfus and his wife Ashley, Joseph Tomanik, III and his wife Katrina and Thomas Tomanik; 6 great-grandchildren, Giana, Jason, Rebecca, Emily, Charlotte and Sophia. Joyce was preceded in death by a daughter Joelle A. Tomanik, brother Spurgeon Weidner and sister Faye J. Colliflower.

Services: Interment at St. Mark's Cemetery in Allentown will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Good Shepherd at Home, 850 S. 5th Street – Edwards Center, Allentown, PA 18103.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by K.V. Knopp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 9, 2020
We will miss your mother's wonderful sense of humor as she spoke of her beloved family at the annual summer picnics. It was delightful listening to her stories and seeing the twinkle in her eyes as she shared them. Our thoughts go out to you and your family, Joe.
Patty & Carl Schultheis
Friend
July 9, 2020
Although we rarely had the occasion to see her, for years we enjoyed moms company at annual summer picnics. We could not help but appreciate her enthusiasm for life as she would recount all the things that were happening with her life, with her children, and with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. Our sincere sympathy for your familys loss. Carbs and Joy
David Carbaugh
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved