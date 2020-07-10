Joyce L. "Nana" Tomanik, 92, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Mosser Nursing Home, Trexlertown. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. Tomanik, Sr., who died in 1995.



Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Spurgeon L. and Agnes L. (Wavrek) Weidner. Joyce was a graduate of Allentown High School. She last worked at Dick Blick Art Store in Emmaus. Joyce was an artist and an avid reader. She loved people and especially her grandsons.



Survivors: Daughter, Patti J. Stoltzfus and her husband Ronald of Fogelsville; son, Joseph F. Tomanik, Jr. and his wife Sandi of Allentown; 5 grandsons, Nikolaus Stoltzfus and his wife Meme, Christian Stoltzfus and his wife Carrie, Matthew Stoltzfus and his wife Ashley, Joseph Tomanik, III and his wife Katrina and Thomas Tomanik; 6 great-grandchildren, Giana, Jason, Rebecca, Emily, Charlotte and Sophia. Joyce was preceded in death by a daughter Joelle A. Tomanik, brother Spurgeon Weidner and sister Faye J. Colliflower.



Services: Interment at St. Mark's Cemetery in Allentown will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Good Shepherd at Home, 850 S. 5th Street – Edwards Center, Allentown, PA 18103.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store