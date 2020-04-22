Joyce Loraine Drake
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Loraine Drake, 93, formerly of 1706 Dell St. Allentown, died April 20, 2020 in Above and Beyond, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Willis G. Drake. Joyce worked as an office manager at Mary McIntosh in Allentown until retiring in 1988. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Abner P. and Florence E. (Hippert) Oplinger. She was a 1944 graduate of Allentown High School. Survivors: Step-Children, Step-Grandchildren and a Niece. She was preceded in death by a Brother: Sgt. David Oplinger, who was killed in Vietnam. Services will be private. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com Contributions may be made in her memory to: Family Pillars Hospice 3910 Adler Place Suite 130 Bethlehem, PA 18017

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved