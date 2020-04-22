Joyce Loraine Drake, 93, formerly of 1706 Dell St. Allentown, died April 20, 2020 in Above and Beyond, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Willis G. Drake. Joyce worked as an office manager at Mary McIntosh in Allentown until retiring in 1988. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Abner P. and Florence E. (Hippert) Oplinger. She was a 1944 graduate of Allentown High School. Survivors: Step-Children, Step-Grandchildren and a Niece. She was preceded in death by a Brother: Sgt. David Oplinger, who was killed in Vietnam. Services will be private. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com Contributions may be made in her memory to: Family Pillars Hospice 3910 Adler Place Suite 130 Bethlehem, PA 18017
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2020.