TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Calling hours
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Joyce M. Bachman Obituary
Joyce M. Bachman, 91 of Macungie, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of the late, Howard R. "Pete" Bachman, Sr. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Earle W. and Margaret A. (Hersh) Kecher. She was a nursing assistant at Cedarbrook for ten years before retiring in 1990 and prior was a salesclerk at the former Hess's Department Store. She was a member of St. Paul's UCC, Trexlertown. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Joyce was a friend of Roy Rogers, spending time with him when he was in the area. She enjoyed riding horses and worked part time at the Allentown Fairgrounds stables during the 1940's and 1950's.

Survivors: sons, Howard R. Jr. and wife, Brenda; Earle W.; four grandchildren, Steph, Stephan, Wendy and Toby; two great-grandchildren, Antonio and Gabby. She was predeceased by a daughter, Gail and sister, Catherine

Services: 10:00 am Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown. Calling hours 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm Wednesday. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2019
