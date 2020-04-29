Joyce M. Brotzman, 89, of Allentown, passed away April 27, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the widow of Wilbert T. Brotzman, Jr., who passed away Dec. 22, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George and Helen (Romig) Lindstrom. Joyce was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Survivors: Daughters, Victoria Ouellette and her husband Eli and Stephanie Osman; Grandchildren, Charity and Alexxander and a Great Granddaughter, Aria. Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Cancer Society, Lehigh Valley Chapter, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2020.