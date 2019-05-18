Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
1500 Airport Rd.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce MacBeth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce M. MacBeth


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce M. MacBeth Obituary
Joyce M. Macbeth, 93, of Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late George Conrad and later the late S. Byron MacBeth. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Claude C. and Marion K. (Young) Holman. She worked for the former Yohe's Pharmacy for many years retiring in 1980 and was a member of Bethany UCC Church, Bethlehem. She is survived by her son, David G. Conrad (companion, Letitia Raub) of Kodiak, Alaska; Daughter, Eileen L. Roberson of Forney, Texas; 2 granddaughters and 5 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Bobko; sister, Marion E. Holman and brother, Murray C. Holman. Services: Relatives and friends are invited to her graveside service this Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1500 Airport Rd., Allentown. Arrangements entrusted to JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. more info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org Contributions in memory of Joyce may be made to the Old Freemansburg Association, 717 Lockhouse Rd., Freemansburg, PA 18017
Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now