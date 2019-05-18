Joyce M. Macbeth, 93, of Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late George Conrad and later the late S. Byron MacBeth. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Claude C. and Marion K. (Young) Holman. She worked for the former Yohe's Pharmacy for many years retiring in 1980 and was a member of Bethany UCC Church, Bethlehem. She is survived by her son, David G. Conrad (companion, Letitia Raub) of Kodiak, Alaska; Daughter, Eileen L. Roberson of Forney, Texas; 2 granddaughters and 5 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Bobko; sister, Marion E. Holman and brother, Murray C. Holman. Services: Relatives and friends are invited to her graveside service this Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1500 Airport Rd., Allentown. Arrangements entrusted to JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. more info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org Contributions in memory of Joyce may be made to the Old Freemansburg Association, 717 Lockhouse Rd., Freemansburg, PA 18017 Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary