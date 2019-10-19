Home

Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Grandview Cemetery
2735 Walbert Avenue
Allentown, PA
Joyce M. McGee Obituary
Joyce M. McGee, 95, of Allentown, passed away on October 16, 2019. She was born in Allentown to the late Walter and Beulah (Arnold) Mace. She was employed at Bell Telephone in the Clerical Dept. retiring in 1952. Joyce was the wife of 63 years to Richard E. McGee. She was predeceased by her son Thomas P. McGee.

Survivors: 2 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Graveside service will be 11am Monday October 21, 2019 at Grandview Cemetery 2735 Walbert Avenue, Allentown. www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 19, 2019
