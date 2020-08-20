1/1
Joyce M. Souilliard
Joyce M. Souilliard, 88, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Heather Glen Senior Living, Allentown. She was the wife of Richard H. Souilliard. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in June 2020. Born in Allentown, Joyce was the daughter of the late Arthur and Ida M. (Ressler) Stephens. Joyce was a graduate of Allentown H.S., class of 1949. She worked as a secretary for Finance America for 10 years before retiring in 1987. Joyce was a member of St. Matthews E.C. Church, Emmaus, where she was a member of the choir. Joyce and her husband Richard were summer residents at Waldheim Park for 26 years.

Survivors: Husband; Daughters: Sandra Sell and her companion Michael Hill of Hellertown, Catherine Bleiler and her husband William of Allentown; Son: Brian Souilliard and his wife Carol of Orefield; Grandchildren: 8; Great-grandchildren: 14; Daughter-in-law: Barrie Jean Souilliard of Allentown. Joyce was predeceased by a son Richard H. Souilliard II.

Services: A visitation will be held on Monday from 9:30 – 10:30 am at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Private services to follow. www.stephensfuneral.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to New Bethany E.C. Church, 224 N. 6th St., Allentown 18102

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
August 20, 2020
God bless to Joyce and all the members of her family.
My prayers are with you all.
Stephen Savage
