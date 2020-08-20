Joyce M. Souilliard, 88, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Heather Glen Senior Living, Allentown. She was the wife of Richard H. Souilliard. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in June 2020. Born in Allentown, Joyce was the daughter of the late Arthur and Ida M. (Ressler) Stephens. Joyce was a graduate of Allentown H.S., class of 1949. She worked as a secretary for Finance America for 10 years before retiring in 1987. Joyce was a member of St. Matthews E.C. Church, Emmaus, where she was a member of the choir. Joyce and her husband Richard were summer residents at Waldheim Park for 26 years.
Survivors: Husband; Daughters: Sandra Sell and her companion Michael Hill of Hellertown, Catherine Bleiler and her husband William of Allentown; Son: Brian Souilliard and his wife Carol of Orefield; Grandchildren: 8; Great-grandchildren: 14; Daughter-in-law: Barrie Jean Souilliard of Allentown. Joyce was predeceased by a son Richard H. Souilliard II.
Services: A visitation will be held on Monday from 9:30 – 10:30 am at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Private services to follow. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to New Bethany E.C. Church, 224 N. 6th St., Allentown 18102