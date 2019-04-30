Joyce M. Wimmer, 80, of Pennsburg, passed away peacefully at Pennsburg Manor on April 29, 2019. Born in Pennsburg, she was the daughter of the late Arthur W. and Ida M. (Angstadt) Schaffer. She was also the beloved wife of the late Kenneth H. Wimmer, who passed away in 2004.Joyce worked for Agway Energy Services until her retirement and was an avid Neil Diamond fan.She is survived by her two daughters, Wendy, wife of John Deitcher, of Pennsburg, Melissa, wife of Fred Schweizerhof, Jr., of Pennsburg; one son, Michael Wimmer, and his wife Christine, of Quakertown; 11 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley, wife of Laverne Keyser, of Perkiomenville, and Sandra Nice, of Milford Square.The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, May 2nd from 10am to 11am at Monaghan Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Red Hill, PA 18076. Services and interment will be private. Online condolences may be expressed on www.monaghanfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Monaghan Funeral Home, Inc. (215) 679-6400 Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary