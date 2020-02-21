|
Joyce Marie McCann (nee Dissinger) died on February 18 at 84 years old, and her only stated regret was that she was not able to bake her famous cherry pie for George Washington's birthday in 2020.She died of complications from COPD at Inova Alexandria Hospital in Alexandria, VA, surrounded by her family.
Joyce was born in Lebanon, PA, on February 9, 1936, to Henry and Dorothy (nee Sholley) Dissinger and graduated Lebanon High School with the Class of 1954.In 1957, she proudly graduated from the Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where she formed precious life-long friendships.
Joyce was a dedicated nurse, and later, selected by the government to become one of the first nurse practitioners.Her long career in psychiatry with Department of Veterans Affairs was stellar and storied.While women were marching for liberation from the 1960s through the 1980s, Joyce was single-handedly working full-time as a nurse and nurse practitioner, part-time as a waitress; raising and educating five children; and caring for her widowed mother.She retired after more than 45 years of nursing, but continued to work for another 10 years at a local hospital after moving to Virginia in 2000 to be closer to her children.
Joyce McCann was a wonderful mother to five children who adore her.She is survived by Jamie Mueller (and her husband Leonard "Lance" Mueller); Timothy McCann (and his partner, Stacie Nekus); Erin McCann (and her daughter, Maegan); Sean McCann (and his wife, Elizabeth Jasper, and their daughter Isabelle); and Michael McCann (and his wife, Courtney Pelham, and his daughters Katherine and Chloe).She is predeceased by her sisters Virginia Wolfe and Carole Wurst.
Joyce had an enduring love of, and knack for, gardening and providing to her children "nuggets" of advice, which were generally received with exasperation and eyerolls, but will be sorely missed and never forgotten. In her retirement, Joyce began designing and creating magnificent quilts, one of which earned her an unsolicited job offer for quilt restoration a week before her death.After retirement she also invested considerable time researching and recording her ancestry.
Joyce's sense of humor and biting wit were legendary among those who knew her, but her most stinging comments were reserved for her ex-husband and the current administration.
Joyce requested that there be no formal service for her, but that her children have a party to celebrate her life.She will be interred at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in the family plot at a later date.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 21, 2020