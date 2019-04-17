Joyce S. "Joye" Martin, 92, of Bethlehem, passed away, Monday, April 15, 2019, at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Conrad S. Martin, who passed away, June 9, 1995.Born, September 11, 1926, in London, England, she was the daughter of the late George and Simone (Paschoud) Shelton. She and her late husband, Conrad, co-founded New Covenant Christian Community Church, Bethlehem. She is survived by a daughter, Patricia J. Groblewski of Center Valley, four sons, Neil S. Martin of Hunlock Creek, PA, Kent S.E. Martin of Birmingham, England, Peter G.C. Martin of Bethlehem, and Stephen C. Martin of Norcross, GA, nine grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Stewart. Funeral services will be held, Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11 AM at New Covenant Christian Community Church, 21 E. Broad Street, Bethlehem. There will be a viewing beginning at 9:30 AM until 10:45 AM, Saturday at the church. Interment will be private at Fairview Cemetery, Pen Argyl. The Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, Pen Argyl is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered in Joye's name to New Covenant Christian Community Church, 21 E. Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary