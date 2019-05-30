Joyce (Shannon) Mayer of Perkasie passed away on May 23, 2019 at the age of 84. Joyce was the daughter of the late Helen (Shannon) and Paul Harwick, and was married to the late Gerald (Jerry) Mayer for 49 years. Joyce graduated from Quakertown High School. Joyce worked for years as a waitress at Roy Ann Diner with her mother Helen. She was an active Brownie and Girl Scout leader and enjoyed running into her former scouts years later (even on the last day of her life). Joyce and Jerry were active volunteers for meals and wheels. Survivors: son, Steven husband of Judy; daughter Loretta (Lore) Mayer; brother Jon Harwick & his wife Brenda; grandchildren Michael Mayer, Lauren (Brandenburg) and her husband Taylor; great-grandchildren William, Brielle, Robert, Henry Brandenburg; and nephews. Services: Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1 at 2:00pm at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951. A calling hour from 1-2pm will precede her life celebration in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Grand View Hospital Hospice, 700 Lawn Avenue, Sellersville, PA 18960. www.nauglefcs.com Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary