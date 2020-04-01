|
J.T. DeWeese passed away peacefully at home on February 25, 2020. He was born September 1, 1926 on a farm near Berryville, AR to Homer and Lydia DeWeese. He joined the Navy at 17 while a junior in high school. He married Betty Jo Ludiker at war's end.They were married 59 years until she succumbed to Alzheimer's in 2012. Most of his working career was spent with Bethlehem Steel Corporation. He and Betty moved back to Tulsa in 1984 to be near family and grandchildren whom he loved very much. Spiritual faith was very important to J.T. He was very active and had a servant heart in each of his church homes. He was a long time deacon, led and served on various committees. While in Bethlehem, attending the First Baptist Church, he taught young adult Bible classes. Once in Tulsa he actively taught adult Sunday classes for 14 years at Parkview Baptist Church, where he was a member for 36 years. J.T. is preceded in death by wife Betty, son Jerry, brother Johnny and sister Jeri Lea Genoff. He is survived by Karen (Greg) Chalmers, and children Brian, Rebecca and husband Geoff, and James; Kathy (John) McCulley and children, Kari (Chris) Smoot and Kacie McCulley. Grandchildren, Katie DeWeese and son Kyle; Jason DeWeese, daughters Annalise and Isabelle.
