Judi-ann Worth
Judi-ann Worth, 70, of Nazareth, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in L.V. Hospital, Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Charles R. Worth for the past 42 years. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Yvonne Potteiger. Judi-ann was a graduate of William Allen H.S. She worked at A&B Meats for 15 years. Judi-ann attended El Shaddai Assembly of God Church, Nazareth.

Survivors: Daughters: Florence M. Ummarino and her husband Christopher of Catasauqua, Mae C. Strunk and her husband Michael G., Sr. of Easton; Grandchildren: Tyler J. Worth, Zackary L. Ummarino, Brittany L. Ummarino, Michaela M. Strunk, Michael G. Strunk, Jr., Matthew M. Strunk; Great grandson: Julius Augustis Samuel Ummarino; Brother and Sister-in-Law: George and Sharon Potteiger of Allentown.

Services: A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
