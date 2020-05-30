Judi-ann Worth, 70, of Nazareth, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in L.V. Hospital, Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Charles R. Worth for the past 42 years. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Yvonne Potteiger. Judi-ann was a graduate of William Allen H.S. She worked at A&B Meats for 15 years. Judi-ann attended El Shaddai Assembly of God Church, Nazareth.
Survivors: Daughters: Florence M. Ummarino and her husband Christopher of Catasauqua, Mae C. Strunk and her husband Michael G., Sr. of Easton; Grandchildren: Tyler J. Worth, Zackary L. Ummarino, Brittany L. Ummarino, Michaela M. Strunk, Michael G. Strunk, Jr., Matthew M. Strunk; Great grandson: Julius Augustis Samuel Ummarino; Brother and Sister-in-Law: George and Sharon Potteiger of Allentown.
Services: A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2020.