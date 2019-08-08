|
|
Judith Ann (nee Quier) Bowen, born 19 July, 1945 in Bethlehem, PA, beloved wife of 50 years to Col. (RET USAR) Cotton W. S. Bowen, passed from this life on 4 August, 2019 in Aldie, VA after a year and ½ battle with mesothelioma. Judith was a 1963 graduate of Saucon Valley Senior High School and a 1964 graduate of Bethlehem Business College. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Heather B. and William M. Mulvihill II (Richmond, VA) and their children 1st Lt. James P. Mulvihill (Seoul, Korea) and Matthew A. Mulvihill (Newport News, VA); and her son and daughter-in-law Adam C. and Jennifer S. Bowen (Haymarket, VA) and their children Brooke K. Bowen, Meghan R. Bowen, Hailey S. Bowen and William A. Bowen. Judith started her work career in 1964 as a secretary for the Air Force ROTC at Lehigh University where she met the love of her life, a young ROTC Army cadet. The couple married in May 1969 in the Lehigh University Chapel. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Judith was a dedicated federal government worker of over 20 years. For service information please visit: www.moserfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 8, 2019