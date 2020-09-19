1/
Judith A. Fasching
Judith A. Fasching, 65, of Lenhartsville, passed away September 17, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Michael Fasching. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Doris (Noss) and Bruce McIlhaney. Judith graduated from Dieruff High School in 1972. She enjoyed working outside around her home and caring for her pets.

Survivors: brothers- Robert, Barry and Harold McIhaney; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother- Bruce.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 9:30-10:30 with a Service at 10:30AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial to follow in St. Pauls Smoke Church Cemetery in Hamburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Judith's memory toward the funeral expenses.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Kohut Funeral Home
SEP
23
Service
10:30 AM
Kohut Funeral Home
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
610.433.7466
