1/1
Judith A. Kressley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Annabelle Kressley, 80, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of the late Carl R. Kressley. Born in Alburtis, she was a daughter of the late Harry W. and Dorothy L. (Lilly) Fenstermacher. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Mertztown. Before retiring in 1999, she worked over 30 years as a nurse aide at the Lutheran Home of Topton. She enjoyed listening to country music, esp. Kenny Rogers, spending time with her family and extended family and having popsicles on her front porch.

Survivors: sons, Jeffrey C. and wife Carol, Ronald C. and wife Michelle, Russell C. and wife Carol, Ray C. and wife Bonny; daughter, Brenda C. wife of Joseph A. Fatzinger, Jr; brothers Richard and his wife Patsy, Harry and his wife Carol; sisters, Arlene, wife of John Kehl, Betty wife of Kenny Bond, Pat wife of Roy Gieroczynski; twelve grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Steven, daughter in law Donna and a sister Dolores Brensinger.

Services:11:00 AM, Thurs, July 30 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 50 Luther Dr., Mertztown. Calling begins at 10:00 AM. Masks are required.

Contributions can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation,(to support Parkinson's research)c/o Schmoyer Funeral Home, PO Box 190, Breinigsville, 18031.www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmoyer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Judy's passing....She was a wonderful person...I worked with her at Topton all of those years and she was the most kind and caring ....❤
Nancy Berger
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved