Judith Annabelle Kressley, 80, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of the late Carl R. Kressley. Born in Alburtis, she was a daughter of the late Harry W. and Dorothy L. (Lilly) Fenstermacher. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Mertztown. Before retiring in 1999, she worked over 30 years as a nurse aide at the Lutheran Home of Topton. She enjoyed listening to country music, esp. Kenny Rogers, spending time with her family and extended family and having popsicles on her front porch.
Survivors: sons, Jeffrey C. and wife Carol, Ronald C. and wife Michelle, Russell C. and wife Carol, Ray C. and wife Bonny; daughter, Brenda C. wife of Joseph A. Fatzinger, Jr; brothers Richard and his wife Patsy, Harry and his wife Carol; sisters, Arlene, wife of John Kehl, Betty wife of Kenny Bond, Pat wife of Roy Gieroczynski; twelve grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Steven, daughter in law Donna and a sister Dolores Brensinger.
Services:11:00 AM, Thurs, July 30 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 50 Luther Dr., Mertztown. Calling begins at 10:00 AM. Masks are required.
Contributions can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
,(to support Parkinson's research)c/o Schmoyer Funeral Home, PO Box 190, Breinigsville, 18031.www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com