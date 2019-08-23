Home

William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Laurel Cemetery
White Haven, PA
View Map
Judith A. Leslie


1952 - 2019
Judith A. Leslie Obituary
Judith "Judie" A. Leslie, 67, of Hamilton Township, died suddenly Tuesday afternoon, August 20, 2019, in her home. She was preceded in death by her life partner, James Meckes.

Born on June 4, 1952 in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Robert K. Sr. and Mary Lou (Barry) Leslie and lived in Monroe County for over twenty years.

Nursing was her calling, and she was a registered nurse and lifelong caregiver having worked at Sacred Heart Hospital, Blue Mountain (Palmerton) Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.

Judy loved being outdoors on horseback, gardening, fishing and hunting with Jim.

Surviving are two siblings; Robert Leslie and wife Vanessa of Hazle Township and Linda Zona and husband Ronald of Corona, CA; and nieces and nephews; Elizabeth and Jeannine Zona and Joshua and Isaac Leslie.

Services will be held on Monday, August 26, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at Laurel Cemetery in White Haven.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to PA Breast Cancer Coalition, 2397 Quentin Road (suite B), Lebanon, PA 17042 www.pabreastcancer.org.

www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 23, 2019
