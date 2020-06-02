Judith A. Matusic Mullins, 68, of Emmaus. died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her home. She is the wife of Wayne Mullins, Sr. She was born in Lansford on June 24, 1951 to Thomas T. and Julia (Serina) Matusic. Judith was a Psychiatric Registered Nurse at St. Luke's, Quakertown and previously at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, Kids Peace, Children and Youth for Lehigh and Northampton Counties. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Bethlehem.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband of 23 years; children: Samantha R. Mullins of Bethlehem, Leslie Venditto in NC, Kimberly Starks in RI, Wayne Jr. in RI, Sherri Benson in RI; sisters: Rosalie Sobiesiak in TX, Barbara Matusic in LA; 9 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.
SERVICE: Due to social constraints, the service will be private at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main St. Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Rajah Temple Clowns, 221 Orchard Rd, Reading, PA 19605.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 2, 2020.