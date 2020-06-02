JUDITH A. MATUSIC MULLINS
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JUDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith A. Matusic Mullins, 68, of Emmaus. died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her home. She is the wife of Wayne Mullins, Sr. She was born in Lansford on June 24, 1951 to Thomas T. and Julia (Serina) Matusic. Judith was a Psychiatric Registered Nurse at St. Luke's, Quakertown and previously at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, Kids Peace, Children and Youth for Lehigh and Northampton Counties. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband of 23 years; children: Samantha R. Mullins of Bethlehem, Leslie Venditto in NC, Kimberly Starks in RI, Wayne Jr. in RI, Sherri Benson in RI; sisters: Rosalie Sobiesiak in TX, Barbara Matusic in LA; 9 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.

SERVICE: Due to social constraints, the service will be private at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main St. Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Rajah Temple Clowns, 221 Orchard Rd, Reading, PA 19605.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved