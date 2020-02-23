|
Judith, my wife, my life. My beloved wife of 60 years, Judith Angela Murphy, died on February 21, 2020 and is now at peace after a week-long struggle with the aftermath of a massive stroke. Judith was a beautiful woman in the best sense of that word. She was the ultimate caregiver-she made me whole, was always there for our children; Steven, Lynne and Claire, as well as for our grandsons, Ian and Jack. She had enough care left over from us to raise more than a score of abandoned cats, four motherless raccoon pups, a squirrel pup, a baby robin, Steven's pet garter snake, three horses and a quartet of peacocks. She and I restored to life a 216-year-old PA Dutch farmhouse in Mertztown, PA, that had stood empty for 50 years. She was also an avid and creative gardener. When people said, "what a green thumb she has", my reply was always, "it's her head, not her thumb, that does it." So many of our family and friends will miss her and have been a great support during her last difficult week, during which the staff at Lehigh Valley Hospital and Hospice have given effective and affectionate support. I will weep my tears at my own loss but feel so immensely lucky for having had her with me continually since our first date, 62 years ago. Love, Bernard. Final arrangements are being handled by Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2020