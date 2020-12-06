Judith A. Rau, 75, formerly of Emmaus, died Dec. 2, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late Marshall E. Rau. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Harold "Sippy" and Alma M. (Sell) Seibert. Judy worked as a medical receptionist for Emmaus Medical Associates until retiring in 2009. She was an active member of Emmaus Moravian Church, serving on the Sacristan Corps, Board of Elders, Sunday School teacher, "Nutty Buddies", and superintendent of Emmaus Moravian Cemetery. Judy is survived by her sons, Douglas S. Rau and wife Donna of Emmaus and Steven D. Rau of Allentown; brother, Dean H. Seibert and wife Rose of Rotonda West, FL; grandchildren, Nolan, Laura, Taylor, and Hayden. She was predeceased by a son, David C. Rau and a daughter, Jennifer Rau. A memorial service will be private at the convenience of the family and available on zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4429489211
. Visitation Wed., Dec. 16, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM in the pavilion outside Emmaus Moravian Church, Main St. and Keystone Ave., Emmaus. Private interment in Emmaus Moravian Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmaus Moravian Church, 146 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.