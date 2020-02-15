|
Judith A. Rogers, 76, of Allentown, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late Harold M. Rogers. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Irene (Farber) Bernhardt. Before retiring she worked as the kitchen supervisor at Cedarbrook Nursing Home. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors; son Timothy W. of Allentown; daughters Tammy S. and her husband Mark Evans of Allentown, Terri L. and her husband David Berger of Slatington, Stacy A. Stokes and her companion Chris of Boyertown, Stephanie J. and her husband Jeffrey Bolton of Schnecksville; grandchildren Alyssa, Kaitlyn, Joshua and Savannah; great grandchildren Issac and Hailey.
Graveside Services: 1:30 PM, Thursday, Feb. 20 at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 1700 Airport Rd, Allentown. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2020