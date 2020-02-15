Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:30 PM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
1700 Airport Rd
Allentown, PA
View Map

Judith A. Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. Rogers Obituary
Judith A. Rogers, 76, of Allentown, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late Harold M. Rogers. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Irene (Farber) Bernhardt. Before retiring she worked as the kitchen supervisor at Cedarbrook Nursing Home. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors; son Timothy W. of Allentown; daughters Tammy S. and her husband Mark Evans of Allentown, Terri L. and her husband David Berger of Slatington, Stacy A. Stokes and her companion Chris of Boyertown, Stephanie J. and her husband Jeffrey Bolton of Schnecksville; grandchildren Alyssa, Kaitlyn, Joshua and Savannah; great grandchildren Issac and Hailey.

Graveside Services: 1:30 PM, Thursday, Feb. 20 at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 1700 Airport Rd, Allentown. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -