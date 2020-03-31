|
Judith A. Roseman 79, of Allentown, passed away on Friday March 27, 2020. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Vincent JW and Amelia (Clebove) Schnabel. Judith was a receptionist most recently at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem, and previously for the Rodale Press in Emmaus. She was a member of Ss. Simon & Jude Cahtolic Church in Bethlehem. Surviving is her son Joseph T. Roseman, and daughters; Suzanne M. wife of John B. Borovies, and Stephanie N. wife of David Jones. A sister Joyce Y. wife of John A. Jones. Judith's granddaugher is Savanna M. Borovies. She was preceded in death by her grandson Dakota B. Borovies. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Judith's memory to the American Diabetes Assoc. of the Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2020