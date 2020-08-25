81 years of age, formerly of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening August 22, 2020 while a guest at Holy Family Senior Living. She was the wife of George M. Schwentner, Jr. who passed away in 1998, and was born in Holyoke, MA to the late Rene R. and Rena M. (Hebert) Fortier. Judy first worked as a clerk at the Whitehall Township Public Library, and later was a receptionist at 1st Commonwealth Federal Credit Union. She was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church. She is survived by daughters Anne-Marie Kern, and Alicia L. Bluis with her husband Richard; son Michael G. Schwentner with his wife Joy; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons; brothers Dennis Fortier with his wife Valerie and Roger Fortier; predeceased by son in law Thomas O. Kern and brother Kenneth Fortier. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. John S. Pendzick on Friday August 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church 618 Fullerton Ave Whitehall, PA 18052, located 1 block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22. Her family will receive guests starting at Noon in the Church. Properly worn facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Her Mass may be viewed live online at bit.ly/JudysFuneralService Interment will follow in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Whitehall. The family has asked that flowers be omitted due to current conditions. Memorial contributions honoring Judy may be presented to the Whitehall Twp. Public Library 3700 Mechanicsville Road Whitehall, PA 18052 or St. Elizabeth Regional School 433 Pershing Blvd. Whitehall, PA 18052. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements.



