|
|
Judith A. Steigerwalt, 74, of Bushkill Township, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice House. She was the wife of Dale E. Steigerwalt, Sr. They would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on January 22. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy M. (Thomas) Bolza. Judith was a graduate of William Allen High School, class of 1963. She was employed by the former S & L Plastics, Inc., in Lower Nazareth Township, now Airlite Plastics Co., where she worked in the accounts receivable department for 20 years before retiring in 2008. Known for having a green thumb, Judith enjoyed gardening, trips to the beach, spending time with her grandchildren, as well as taking walks and camping with her husband, Dale. Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her husband, Dale; daughter, Judith A. Marushak and her husband, William, of Emmaus; son, Dale E. Steigerwalt, Jr. and his wife, Christine, of Nazareth; four grandchildren, Evan, Sara, Blake, and Shane; sister, Marlene D. Miller, of Allentown; along with nieces and nephews. Services: A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 03, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Tuesday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Nazareth. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. Luke's Hospice Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2019