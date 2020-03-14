Home

Services
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
Judith A. Wentzell Obituary
Judith A. Wentzell, 76, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 07, 2020, while vacationing in Fredericksburg, Texas. She was the beloved wife of Linford J. Wentzell for 52 years. Judi was the daughter of the late Robert and Corrine (Schultz) Coleman. She was a nurturer and friend to many. She loved being near the water and was talented and artistic, with both flowers and stamping. Judi will be dearly missed by her family and all those she met along the way. Please celebrate her life with us in any way you feel would have brought a smile to her face. Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Linford, she is survived by her five children, Missy, Mike, Troy, Joe and Lynette, and their spouses/significant others; 13 grandchildren; a great-grandchild, with another great-grandchild on the way. Services: A viewing will be held on Monday evening from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Funeral Service and burial will be private.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 14, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -