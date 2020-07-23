1/1
Judith Adele Cooper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Adele Cooper, 70, of Bethlehem Twp., passed away on July 10, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Theodore and Margaret (Gambelli) Cooper. She attended Kutztown University where she received her BS degree in 1971 and Master's degree in 1975. She was an elementary school teacher in the BASD for 31 years retiring in 2000. Judith was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Miller Heights. She is survived by her sister in law, Susan Cooper of New Tripoli, nieces, Becky Raymond (William) of Edgewater, MD; Amy Cooper of Philadelphia; great nephew, Sam Raymond; great niece, Abigail Raymond and many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Cooper in May 2020; uncles, Henry and Anthony Gambelli, and a cousin, Paul Gambelli.

Services: Relatives and friends are invited to her graveside service on Monday, July 27th at 10:30 A.M. in Bethlehem Memorial Park. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Bethlehem Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved