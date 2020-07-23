Judith Adele Cooper, 70, of Bethlehem Twp., passed away on July 10, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Theodore and Margaret (Gambelli) Cooper. She attended Kutztown University where she received her BS degree in 1971 and Master's degree in 1975. She was an elementary school teacher in the BASD for 31 years retiring in 2000. Judith was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Miller Heights. She is survived by her sister in law, Susan Cooper of New Tripoli, nieces, Becky Raymond (William) of Edgewater, MD; Amy Cooper of Philadelphia; great nephew, Sam Raymond; great niece, Abigail Raymond and many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Cooper in May 2020; uncles, Henry and Anthony Gambelli, and a cousin, Paul Gambelli.
Services: Relatives and friends are invited to her graveside service on Monday, July 27th at 10:30 A.M. in Bethlehem Memorial Park. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
.