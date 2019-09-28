|
Judith Ann Dimovitz, passed away on September 26th at the age of 75. She was born in Allentown to the late: Joseph William Latsch and Mary Edith (Ross) and was predeceased by her sister Sharon Royer. She had worked as a coil inspector for Everson Electric. Judith is survived by her Sister Diane Knapp, Nephew Peter Royer Jr., Nieces Tina Bertha and Sherie Kugler, 3 Great Nieces, 3 Great Nephews and 1 Great Grandniece. Services will be private. Contributions may be given to St. Lukes Hospice in memory of Judith.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 28, 2019