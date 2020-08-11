1/1
Judith "Judy" Culler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith "Judy" Culler, 83, wife of Noel Culler for 56 years passed away on August 10, 2020. She is survived by her husband, three children and their spouses: Mark and Kimberly, Alan and Regina, Gail and Tom as well as seven grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church, Allentown. Judy enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow into adulthood. She liked sewing, quilting, doing Sudoko Puzzles, and playing Candy Crush. Private service for the family at the church.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St., Findlay Ohio, 45840 or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved