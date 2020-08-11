Judith "Judy" Culler, 83, wife of Noel Culler for 56 years passed away on August 10, 2020. She is survived by her husband, three children and their spouses: Mark and Kimberly, Alan and Regina, Gail and Tom as well as seven grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church, Allentown. Judy enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow into adulthood. She liked sewing, quilting, doing Sudoko Puzzles, and playing Candy Crush. Private service for the family at the church.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St., Findlay Ohio, 45840 or to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
.